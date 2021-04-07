The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.39. 51,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,902. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

