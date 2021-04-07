The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $10,861,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.42. 41,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,372,902. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.39. The company has a market cap of $335.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

