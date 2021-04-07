The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.71. The stock had a trading volume of 69,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $336.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

