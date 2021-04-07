The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

