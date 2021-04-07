The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of SMUUY opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

