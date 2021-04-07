The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.07-1.11 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.07-1.11 EPS.

SMPL traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. 7,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,560. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

