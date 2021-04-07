The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Trading Up 3.8% After Strong Earnings

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 3,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 730,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.