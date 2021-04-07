The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post $5.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.36 billion. The Southern posted sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $21.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $21.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.23 billion to $22.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

