The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Shares Down 2.8%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 809,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,083,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPRWF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Supreme Cannabis from $0.20 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get The Supreme Cannabis alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.