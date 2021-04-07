The Toronto-Dominion Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 15,878 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,090% compared to the average volume of 1,334 call options.

Shares of TD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after buying an additional 157,815 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,005,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.