The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,785 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 3.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.98. 147,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,680,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.05 billion, a PE ratio of -119.33, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.65 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.