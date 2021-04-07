The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

