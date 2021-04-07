The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707,221 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.59% of The Williams Companies worth $143,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,011 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 361,036 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

