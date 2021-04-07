THEKEY (TKY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $800,954.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $19.23 million and approximately $800,954.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012179 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

