Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Theravance Biopharma worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

