Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Up 5%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.78. 17,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 351,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

