Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 6.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $156,804,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $468.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,134. The company’s fifty day moving average is $457.24 and its 200 day moving average is $470.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.52 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

