Theta Fuel Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $119.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.05 or 0.00310741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030789 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003025 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 322.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020010 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006722 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

