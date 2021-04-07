Thisoption (TONS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.88 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 58.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 61.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $3.60 million and $4.88 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00260221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.46 or 0.00760213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,393.03 or 1.00526028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00016260 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

