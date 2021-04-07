Thomasville National Bank Acquires 5,879 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,372.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.65. 2,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $130.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

