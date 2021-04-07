Thomasville National Bank Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,180 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.83. 24,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average is $113.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.05 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

