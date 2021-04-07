Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 275,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,982. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

