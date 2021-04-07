Thomasville National Bank Buys 2,066 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. 31,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.