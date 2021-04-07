Thomasville National Bank Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,273 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.73.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

