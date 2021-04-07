Thomasville National Bank Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $17.21 on Wednesday, reaching $2,241.96. 27,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,075.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,816.17. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,182.23 and a twelve month high of $2,237.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.