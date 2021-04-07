Thomasville National Bank Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,841,602. The stock has a market cap of $341.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

