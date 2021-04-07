Thomasville National Bank Has $14.32 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 2.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.75. 65,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

