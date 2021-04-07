Thomasville National Bank Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.26. 85,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,795. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $265.70 and a 52 week high of $408.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

