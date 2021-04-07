Thomasville National Bank Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1,274.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,994 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 69,855 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,375 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,473. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average of $131.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

