Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.9% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,545. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

