Thomasville National Bank Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,061,977. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,367,256 shares of company stock worth $2,051,611,966. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

