Thomasville National Bank Purchases 10,903 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 65,084 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $8,264,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 86,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.90. The stock has a market cap of $185.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

