Thomasville National Bank Sells 2,999 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management raised its position in Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,722,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

