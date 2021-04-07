Thomasville National Bank Sells 4,439 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 112,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.35. 109,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,660,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

