Thomasville National Bank Sells 588 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $210.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,562. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.39. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $216.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

