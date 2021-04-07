Thomasville National Bank Sells 6,219 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,122,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.47. 412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.90. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $102.66.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

