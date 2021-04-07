Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

