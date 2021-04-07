THORChain Price Reaches $8.97 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.97 or 0.00016007 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and $107.96 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00068154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00260886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00722420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,534.16 or 0.99112802 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.93 or 0.00669149 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,525,761 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

