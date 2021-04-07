THORChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $127.43 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $127.43 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.76 or 0.00017216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00268207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.60 or 0.00777120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,809.63 or 1.00200159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.90 or 0.00673592 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,525,761 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

