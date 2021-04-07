ThoreCoin (THR) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $889.48 million and approximately $26,392.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $10,260.88 or 0.18312780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00068154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00260886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00722420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,534.16 or 0.99112802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

