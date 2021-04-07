Thunder Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.66 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $135.66 million and approximately $16.41 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.27 or 0.00396490 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001998 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001589 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

