Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $811,104.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.71 million and $811,104.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00068944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00254864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.30 or 0.00761303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,587.10 or 1.00582572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,114,081 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.