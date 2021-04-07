Tidex Token (TDX) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $14,716.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00070459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00264939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.00779086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,416.58 or 0.99557204 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

