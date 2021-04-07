TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0125

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $700,194.04 and approximately $11.64 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $783.45 or 0.01387717 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

