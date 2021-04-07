TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Shares Down 3.8%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 293,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 987,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLLTF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TILT to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of TILT in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get TILT alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure company, provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Cannabis, Technology and Infrastructure, Distribution, Accessories, and Other.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.