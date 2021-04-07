TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.24. 11,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,608,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.
A number of research firms recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $518.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
