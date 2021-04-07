TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.24. 11,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,608,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $518.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

