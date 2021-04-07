Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.41

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.41 and traded as high as $23.94. Tivity Health shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 325,570 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Tivity Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Tivity Health by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tivity Health by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 113,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

