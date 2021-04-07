TON Token (TON) Market Capitalization Achieves $989,055.91

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $989,055.91 and $225,457.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TON Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00056533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.50 or 0.00634623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00080699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token (TON) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.