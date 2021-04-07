TONToken (TON) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

TONToken (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, TONToken has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One TONToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TONToken has a total market capitalization of $567,928.01 and $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TONToken

TONToken is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. TONToken’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TONToken’s official website is toncommunity.org . TONToken’s official Twitter account is @TONCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TONToken

