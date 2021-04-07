TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a market capitalization of $24.41 million and $1.82 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOP has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00055477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.64 or 0.00633094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00079167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars.

